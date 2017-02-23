Humanitarian Addresses Philly High School About Risks Facing Mexican Workers

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An international humanitarian aid worker spoke to students at Hallahan Girl’s High School about how Catholic Relief Services is helping to improve the quality of life of the most at-risk people in Mexico.

At a student assembly, Cecilia Suarez noted 50% of the population of Mexico lives below the poverty line, yet it’s the 14th richest economy.

“So, that shocked me. From that moment on, I decided to dedicate my life to social service,” she said.

Suarez travels to mostly southern Mexico for two weeks each month, in efforts to help some of the three million Mexicans – migrant workers – who harvest crops for nine months a year, to survive the three months that there is no work available.

“They need to work around 16-hours a day to earn $6,” said Suarez.

She says despite their vulnerability, most of the people she meets are “smiling and full of energy.”

“Even if they are facing very hard lives, they have a high spirit, and hope that things will be better the next day,” she said.

She also says gangs and organized crime factions terrorize communities by demanding money for security.

And if they don’t pay?

“Ok, we are going to burn your shop, kidnap somebody in your family, or kill somebody,” Suarez explained.

She says the violence in Mexico also puts lives at risk. Suarez hopes that the Trump administration takes into consideration protecting Mexicans who are candidates for refugee status.

“Sending them back, is sending them to death,” she said.

In a statement, CRS, the international humanitarian aid organization of the Catholic Church in the US, says that there are better ways to deal with the flight of migrants and asylum-seekers than building a wall along the US-Mexico border.

CEO Sean Callahan says the money would be better spent on development programs overseas “to address reasons people are leaving – violence and a lack of opportunity.”

Suarez agrees that more resources for Mexico would be more beneficial.

“To actually develop opportunities for the people to stay at their own places, and not be forced to migrate,” she said.

She says the President’s anti-immigration views “represent a challenge to Mexico.”

CRS is involved in humanitarian emergencies in more than 100 countries, most recently in the Syrian refugee crisis.