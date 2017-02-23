Globetrotters’ ‘Swish’ Young Returning To Philly Grade School As Team Comes To Town

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It will be a homecoming for Bria Young, also known as Swish.
On Monday, Young will be making her return to Philadelphia along with her basketball team. You may have heard of them. They’re called the Harlem Globetrotters.
Swish will be making a visit to Blair Christian Academy, the elementary school that she attended as a young girl. The West Philadelphia native will be on hand to speak with the students of her former school and her time as a child in Philadelphia and she rose to playing for the iconic Harlem Globetrotters.
Young will also discuss the Globetrotters’ bullying prevention program, “ABC’s of Bullying Prevention.”
Young played her college basketball at Philadelphia University. She is only the 14th woman to ever lace them up for the Globetrotters.
The team will be in Philadelphia on March 4 and 5 and Young will make her Wells Fargo Center debut for three games.
In addition to the Wells Fargo Center, the Globetrotters also have upcoming games in Trenton, Delaware, Atlantic City, Temple University, Allentown and Reading.