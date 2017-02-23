Former Penn State Basketball Player To Play Chewbacca In New Han Solo Spin Off

(CBS) — Cameras are already rolling on the untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story, and although details have been kept under wraps for a while, the movie’s cast has finally been released.
The announcement was made Tuesday and the cast of A-list stars includes Penn State alum and former basketball player, Joonas Suotamo.
Suotamo posted on Twitter Tuesday that he has officially been casted as Chewbacca.
“Chewbacca is one of the most iconic characters in the history of film, and Peter’s development and portrayal of this beloved Wookiee has spread so much joy across the globe,” he wrote. “Peter’s guidance and kindness have been invaluable gifts which warmed my spirit and prepared me for this journey. I aspire to make Peter proud and bring Star Wars fans the Chewie they know and love. See you in a galaxy far, far away…*Wookiee fist bump*”
I’m ecstatic. It’s official. And here is my statement to this terrific piece of news https://t.co/a1DPsNDb2P pic.twitter.com/r4EUZ2r17V
— Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 21, 2017
The studio says the movie will explore Han Solo and Chewbacca’s adventures before the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, including their early encounters with Lando Calrissian.
The cast also includes Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Woody Harrelson, Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke, rapper Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Thandie Newton, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
The untitled Han Solo Star Wars Story is slated for release May 25, 2018.