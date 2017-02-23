Delaware County Restaurant Pairs Beers With Girl Scout Cookies

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County restaurant is offering an unusual sweet treat to patrons: a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing.
It all started with a twist on a childhood favorite.
“When you’re a kid, you came home and had cookies and milk. Well we’re a little older now so cookies and beer.”
And the Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing was born.
320 Market co-owner David Cunicelli says the flight includes four beers and eight cookies.
“Chocolate and stout is a pretty standard pairing. On this side we do a white beer which pairs really well with the sweetness and lemony flavors of these lemonades.”
This is the fourth year they’ve offered this combination in February.
“It’s just a little fun thing to raise money for the Girl Scouts.”
The flight is available through the end of the month or until they run out of cookies.