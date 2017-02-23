Delaware County Restaurant Pairs Beers With Girl Scout Cookies

February 23, 2017 11:14 AM By Suzanne Monaghan
Filed Under: beer, Girl Scouts, Suzanne Monaghan

SWARTHMORE, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County restaurant is offering an unusual sweet treat to patrons: a Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing.

It all started with a twist on a childhood favorite.

The Marshmallow Test: What It Reveals About Our Children’s Future Success

“When you’re a kid, you came home and had cookies and milk. Well we’re a little older now so cookies and beer.”

And the Girl Scout cookie and beer pairing was born.

320 Market co-owner David Cunicelli says the flight includes four beers and eight cookies.

“Chocolate and stout is a pretty standard pairing. On this side we do a white beer which pairs really well with the sweetness and lemony flavors of these lemonades.”

Drink Tax Defies Predictions With $5.7M In Revenue To Date, City Officials Say

This is the fourth year they’ve offered this combination in February.

“It’s just a little fun thing to raise money for the Girl Scouts.”

The flight is available through the end of the month or until they run out of cookies.

More from Suzanne Monaghan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia