Cherry Hill Student Wins New Jersey ‘Doodle 4 Google’ Competition

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — A local third grader has been named the winner of Google’s New Jersey ‘Doodle 4 Google’ competition.
The competition gives K-12 students across the country the opportunity to have their artwork featured on Google’s homepage.
Joseph D. Sharp Elementary third-grader Allison Kang based her artwork on the prompt “What I see for the future…”
“I think in the future everyone will have a pair of wings and is allowed to fly around with it,” said Kang.
As the state’s winner, Kang will be awarded an Android tablet, along with a chance to win a $30,000 college scholarship and $50,000 Google for Education grant for her school.
Beginning Feb. 24, the public will be able to vote for their favorite doodle from the selected winners of each state or territory. A panel of “Googlers” will then select a national winner from the top vote-getters.
The winning doodle will be featured on Google.com.