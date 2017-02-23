Camden School District Honors Alumni

by Justin Udo
CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — A local school district honors some of its prestigious alumni.
On Wednesday night, Camden Schools Foundation Hall of Fame held its 6th Annual Hall of Fame dinner/fundraiser.
“Honoring many people who have graduated from the Camden public school system, and are outstanding role models for our students who are following behind them,” said Harvey Johnson with the Camden Schools Foundation.
He says events like this are needed in their community.
“Too often, people think of Camden not having really great people, and there’s some really great people,” Johnson said.
Among the night’s honorees was chef Aaron McCargo Jr., who rose to fame on his Food Network TV show “Big Daddy’s House,” graduated from Camden High in 1989.
“It’s really a great blessing to be here and to be honored today with a lot of other great people from the city of Camden,” said McCargo.
McCargo offered advice to current Camden students.
“They can do it. You got to play to win in life, you can’t look at where you’re from. You got to look forward to where you’re going. You have to believe in God, believe in yourself, and surround yourself with a good support system,” he said.