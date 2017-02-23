3 On Your Side: Etiquette Classes For Millennials

by Jim Donovan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Millennials have grown up in the digital age, and most are heavy users of social media — but when it comes to real socializing, face to face, it’s a different story.

3 On Your Side’s Jim Donovan shows you how some are flocking to etiquette classes to brush up on their social skills.

Real face time can be a foreign concept for millennials, so etiquette experts are busy helping them polish their manners.

“I think, overall, the millennial generation is lacking in social skills because they’re so used to computers and communicating via text and apps,” said Myka Meyer of Beaumont Etiquette.

Etiquette classes are now in high demand. One at the luxurious Plaza Hotel in New York City sold out within hours.

The focus was dating.

“There’s nothing more impressive than somebody who knows how to eat correctly with their knife and fork,” said Meyer.

To avoid embarrassment experts say to hold your cutlery a certain way.

To take a break, place your silverware down in a “v” on your plate.

And don’t forget, there’s also proper way to hold a wine glass

“This is something people do wrong, especially if it’s red wine. So we always say, you hold it at the stem,” Meyer explained.

As for who pays? This is not your grandmother’s etiquette class. According to modern rules it’s gender neutral.

“Which means whoever is the person that invited the other person out, is the person who should pay,” said Meyer.

Nureen Okarter paid $75 for the two-hour course.

A class that reminded everyone that simple human interaction can be the best etiquette of all.

“I think that sometimes the normal etiquette of interaction, just face-to-face, sort of gets lost,” said Okarter.

Etiquette experts say doing a few simple things can make a big difference.

So, put your phone away, keep your shoulders square, chin up, eyes forward, and smile.