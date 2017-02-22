Up Next: DREAMERS Writing And Rocking Over Rent

By Michael Cerio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — DREAMERS is a grungy synth-pop band that’s based out of Los Angeles, but has it’s humble beginning born in Brooklyn.

“I was working at a bar, I was bartending,” remembers singer Nick Wold. “I realized that New York rent is really high, and if I was gonna really do music for a lot of my time I couldn’t pay that rent – so I just started working one day only at the bar, living in my practice space. It was going to be temporary after I broke up with a girlfriend, but it ended up just being a good situation because I could just do music all the time. Just kind of crashing and felt like I needed to write my way out of there.”

Wold would write his way out after living there for over a year while showering at a local gym.

“We always felt like, we could make it happen” explains Wold. “We always felt really confident that if we just busted our ass we could really make it happen. It felt kind of like no plan B, this is gonna work. We just got to give it our all.”

A couple well placed opener slots across the country led to a deal and the band’s debut album This Album Does Not Exist released in August.

We had a chance to talk with DREAMERS singer Nick Wold about their debut and their latest tour with The Griswolds, stopping in Philadelphia for a sold out show at The Foundry on Saturday, February 25th.

Check out the full interview below.