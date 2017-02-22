Report: Sixers Trade Ilyasova To Hawks For Splitter, 2nd Round Picks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — According to a report, the Sixers will send forward Ersan Ilyasova to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Tiago Splitter and two second round picks. The move is reportedly taking place on the eve of the NBA trade deadline.
The Sixers acquired Ilyasova earlier this season in a trade with the Thunder which sent Jerami Grant to Oklahoma City in exchange for Ilyasova and a first round pick.
The move likely signals more minutes for Sixers rookie Dario Saric. Ilyasova brought a veteran presence to the Sixers and helped to turn around the team upon his arrival.
Splitter is on an expiring contract.