Police: Driver Charged In Woman’s Death After Collision With Cyclists

FRANKLIN Twp., NJ (CBS) — Authorities say two people were injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Franklin Township, New Jersey. The incident occurred on February 15.
Thee accident took place on the 1200 block of Delsea Drive. Now, a man is facing a death by auto charge as a result.
Officials say a husband and wife were riding bicycles on the southbound shoulder and were struck by a car. The wife, Susan Kinnan, 57, was critically injured and the husband, John Kinnan, 62, was listed in stable condition.
Sources: SEPTA Train Operator In Medically-Induced Coma Following Crash
The driver of the vehicle which struck the couple was identified by police as Emilio Ortega.
Authorities announced that he was initially charged with two counts of assault by auto and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Susan Kinnan later died as a result of her injuries, prompting the revision of the charges for Ortega.
Authorities say Ortega did stop at the scene. He is being held at the Salem County Jail.