Philadelphia Charter School Gets 9,190 Apps For 96 Spots

February 22, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: education, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia charter school has received nearly 9,200 applications for just 96 open slots.

The lottery to enter the MaST Community Charter School closed Tuesday with 9,190 applications. The K-12 school is known for its award-winning math and science programs.

The only requirement to win a slot in the school for next year is to be a Philadelphia resident, and a little luck.

The school is located in the city’s Somerton section.

A second MaST school is located in the city’s Lawncrest section. It’s only K-3 grade. The lottery for that school is on March 7.

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    February 22, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Funny how the teachers goonions always say charter schools are inferior. I don’t see anyone waiting in line to get into a public “skoo”.

