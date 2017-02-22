Philadelphia Charter School Gets 9,190 Apps For 96 Spots

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia charter school has received nearly 9,200 applications for just 96 open slots.
The lottery to enter the MaST Community Charter School closed Tuesday with 9,190 applications. The K-12 school is known for its award-winning math and science programs.
The only requirement to win a slot in the school for next year is to be a Philadelphia resident, and a little luck.
The school is located in the city’s Somerton section.
A second MaST school is located in the city’s Lawncrest section. It’s only K-3 grade. The lottery for that school is on March 7.
One Comment
Funny how the teachers goonions always say charter schools are inferior. I don’t see anyone waiting in line to get into a public “skoo”.