Phila. School District: Policies Will ‘Not Change’ Despite Trump Administration Transgender Bathroom Decision

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Wednesday night, President Donald Trump’s administration announced that they were doing away with policies enacted under President Barack Obama that outline transgender bathroom guidelines in public schools that received federal funds.
The Obama administration held the stance that discrimination, based on sex, fell under the jurisdiction of Title IX and that that also included gender identity.
Following the announcement, the Philadelphia School District responded. The district released the following statement regarding the reversal on transgender bathrooms.
“The School District of Philadelphia remains a safe and welcoming place of inclusion for all our students. Every student deserves to know their rights will be recognized and upheld at school. This announcement will not change any school district policy or city law that protects our students.”
– Superintendent Dr. William Hite
The Trump administration wants to leave the decision up to the states.
