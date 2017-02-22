Newsradio Gala Honors Those Creating Positive Changes In Black Community

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a night to honor people making a positive impact in the black community in the Greater Philadelphia area.

During the 5th annual Game Changers Gala on Wednesday evening, KYW Newsradio honored people like Sarah Ashley Andrews, who founded Dare to Hope, an organization aiming to eradicate suicide.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Andrews said. “Not because I’m getting recognized but because we get to take the message of Dare to Hope to more people tonight, and more people can understand our mission and our goal, and hopefully we can conquer more suicides in the city and the surrounding areas.”

And Mont Brown with the Kick Back Foundation, and organization that helps guide young artists.

“I appreciate it. I’m just doing the things that were not done for me growing up,” Brown said. “I just want to build a solid platform for the next generation coming up under me.”

KYW Newsradio Community Affairs reporter Cherri Gregg created the series.

“It is so enjoyable to see the community so engaged in highlighting and pushing forth those who are changing the game,” she said.

In all, 10 game changers were honored for their contributions to the African-American community.