BREAKING: American Airlines Computer Problems Leads To Ground Stop At Philly Airport

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 22

February 22, 2017 8:55 AM By Chris Stigall
6:00 The sugary beverage tax is costing the city of Philadelphia money and jobs.

6:35 What’s Trending: National Margarita Day, Jimmy Kimmel, OSCARs, Popeyes, Han Solo

6:48 Three SEPTA trains were involved in an accident at the 69th Street terminal.

6:55 Labor leaders are telling their unions that Donald Trump is about to let them down.

7:01 Donald Trump unveiled new immigration rules for deportations.

7:25 Congressman Dave Brat faced raucous crowds at a town hall in Virginia.

7:35 Chris speaks with Pete Ciarrocchi from Chickie’s and Pete’s and Ryan Manion from the Travis Manion Foundation about today’s special ‘Crab Fries for Military Heroes’ promotion.

7:50 Chris welcomes the Piazza Pet of the Week into the studio. Check out cbsphilly.com/piazzapet if you want to adopt a pet.

8:27 Ellen Gray: Late night TV is all Trump all the time, and that’s a problem.

8:35 What’s Trending: Bao Bao, Intentional walk, Hoda Kotb

