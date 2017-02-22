New Program Helps Provide Food For Students In Need

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Thursday, students at a North Philadelphia school will be getting a monthly backpack of food to take home, courtesy of Philabundance.
Gideon Elementary School at 29th and Glenwood is miles from any supermarket, and the Mayor’s Office has identified not having access to nutritious food as one of the school’s biggest challenges. Enter Philabundance. On Thursday, the nonprofit launches a program giving each of Gideon’s 330 students a backpack containing three to five pounds of food, such as cereal, canned tuna and raisins, says Philabundance deputy director of community food programs Kendra Gudgeon.
“Every month, we’ll send enough bags for every student to be able to take home those kid-friendly items and some household staples to be able to have a few extra meals,” Gudgeon explained.
And some produce, too.
“Gideon will be getting in its first delivery, apples,” she said. “So, apples are a really easy, hard durable produce item that kids can eat and handle easily.”
Gudgeon says the pilot program will be in eight area schools this month, with an eye toward making the monthly giveaways more frequent.