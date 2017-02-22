New Castle Police Add 3 New Horses To Patrol Unit

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police in New Castle are welcoming three new horses to the mounted patrol unit – Seahawk, Xander and Julio.

The trio from St. Louis arrived at Carousel Park back in December but were held in the Quarantine Field for a month so that staff and volunteers could keep a close eye on them as they experienced new feed, water and hay.

The Clydesdales began their training Tuesday morning.

“The new horses experienced the sound and feel of clippers for the first time to help prepare them for the grooming practices of County mounts,” said Sgt. James Henasey, Commander of the Mounted Patrol Unit.

The horses are being trained by M/Cpl. William Brown.

