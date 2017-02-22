Kenney Joins Nation’s Mayors In ‘Day Of Action’ Against Repeal Of Affordable Care Act

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia elected officials, health care professionals and patients joined on Wednesday to fight for the survival of the Affordable Care Act. It was part of a national “Day of Action,” planned by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Mayor Kenney says more than 200,000 Philadelphians have gotten health insurance through the Affordable Care Act.

“The Affordable Care Act is the only thing protecting them from life-threatening illness or financial ruin,” Kenney said.

One of them is Adrianne Gunter, struck with multiple sclerosis in college, and receiving treatment thanks to the ACA’s Medicaid Expansion.

“Medicaid gives me hope that if I have a reaction to my medication, if I fall and break my bones or anything happens that I can’t predict, it will be covered,” she said, “and my mother won’t be burdened with endless medical bills.”

Adrianne Gunter talks about ravages of MS on body, what it would be financially w/o #ACA— a real possibility pic.twitter.com/wKQwKz96wZ — Pat Loeb (@PatLoeb) February 22, 2017

The nation’s mayors calculate that, collectively, cities and their health systems would lose $88-billion if the Affordable Care Act were repealed, but Philadelphia Health Commissioner Tom Farley says, more importantly, it could cost 45,000 lives.

“All of this is particularly upsetting to me because it is completely unnecessary. The Affordable Care Act is working. People are getting covered, the covered people are getting preventive care, their health is benefiting from that preventive care and the ACA has slowed the rise in health care costs.”

Farley says there is no agreed-upon replacement but ones that have been floated would leave hundreds of thousands of Philadelphia residents without coverage. But congressman Dwight Evans says fervor for the repeal has slowed in recent weeks.

“That’s because of you, through protest, through resisting, because reality is setting in,” Evans said.

Evans says the opposition will have to continue to be vocal to avoid a repeal. Recent polls have shown the Affordable Care Act growing increasingly popular, with more people supporting it than opposing it.