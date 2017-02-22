Governor Wolf Visits South Philly Bearing Good News For Senior Center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made a stop at a senior center in South Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon to press the case for consolidating government agencies – a plan he says will better help the elderly.

Governor Wolf’s appearance at the Wilson Park Senior Center had a two-fold purpose.

The first: Deliver word the center would share in $2 million in state lottery proceeds to support programs at Wilson Park and at 37 other senior centers across the state.

The second: To explain how consolidating the departments of health, human services, aging and drug and alcohol agencies would not only save money but make it easier for seniors.

“You should connect with Harrisburg in the way you want to connect with Harrisburg, and you should expect that Harrisburg should connect with you in the way you want,” Wolf said. “Not in the way they have for 20 or 40 or 80 years just because that’s the way history accidentally said we should organize ourselves.”

Wolf says his goal is to see seniors retire and stay in their neighborhoods and have easy access to the services they need.