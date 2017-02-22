Declining Enrollment Forces Closure Of Audubon Elementary In Montgomery County

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Facing declining enrollment, Methacton School District in Montgomery County has voted to shut down an elementary school.
Methacton School District started exploring options in 2014. Several different proposals were on the table, including closing one or two elementary schools.
The board voted to close Audubon Elementary School, while keeping Arrowhead Elementary School opened. The boundaries for Arrowhead and the district’s other three elementary schools will be redrawn.
The district has scheduled two meetings for next week to discuss the proposed boundary lines which will go into effect for the start of the 2017-2018 school year.