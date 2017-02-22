Cost Of Italian Olive Oil Could Soon Leave Bad Taste In Your Mouth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The cost of your Italian olive oil could increase next year.
Irene Kuehn, vice president of operations and marketing for Cardenias Oil and Vinegar Taproom in the Italian Market, says the cost of olive oil is always dependent upon the quality of the previous year’s crop.
“Well the harvests are always affected in any country,” Kuehn said. “Italy in the last couple of years has had some issues because of rain and some pestilence.”
Alexander Greene, retail manager for Valley Shephard Creamery at Reading Terminal Market, says the cost of Italian olives of the store’s olive bar haven’t increased just yet, but he’s not ruling it out.
“Anything that’s a plant essentially, if the season is cut short or if there’s a drought or any of those things that can be turned on by unstable weather predictions — same thing with wines,” Greene explained. “Wine [prices] will go up if there’s a bad crop, olives would certainly be effected, too.”
Meanwhile, Kuehn says next year’s Italian olive oil prices will depend on the yield from this year’s November through January season.
“It’s a little early for the 2017 harvest to know what’s going to happen,” she said.