Bristol Borough Wins $500K In Small Business Revolution Contest

BRISTOL BOROUGH, Pa. (CBS) –– The votes are in and we have ourselves a winner in the Small Business Revolution contest: Bristol Borough!
The town won a “Main Street Makeover” to help small business owners.
Bristol Borough came out in front of 14,000 small towns across America to win the $500,000 prize.
Businesses on Mill Street in Bristol Borough are all on board with the push to bring back their struggling downtown to the epicenter it once was.
“On a Friday night, on a payday, the streets were packed, bustling. You could buy everything from ties to suits to tires to bicycles,” says Bill Pezza.
Robert Strasser is the general manager of the borough’s historic King George Inn and Tavern. “The Mill Street business district thrived in the 1950’s and then it died,” Strasser said. “What they would do is provide their expertise in small business management from websites to social media, driving customers into the door.”
And now with half a million dollars, the borough plans to do just that.