76ers No. 46 On Entrepreneur’s Top Company Culture List

February 22, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers has been ranked No. 46 on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list

The methodology for determining the list was based on an employee survey, which focused on 10 core qualities of culture within a company: collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance.

Related: Forbes: 76ers 25th Most Valuable NBA Team

“We are fortunate to steward one of the most incredible brands in sports, in an industry which encourages innovation and harnesses our natural love of competition,” said Philadelphia 76ers CEO Scott O’Neil. “We strive to build a work environment that is inspiring, diverse, challenging and fun. We take tremendous pride in Entrepreneur’s recognition that we have one of the most dynamic corporate cultures in business today, something we have known for quite some time.”

Recently, the Sixers were also named one of the “Best Places to Work in Philadelphia” for the second consecutive year.

The No. 1 large company culture is Tuft & Needle in Phoenix. You can see the full list here

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia