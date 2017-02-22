76ers No. 46 On Entrepreneur’s Top Company Culture List

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia 76ers has been ranked No. 46 on Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list
The methodology for determining the list was based on an employee survey, which focused on 10 core qualities of culture within a company: collaboration, innovation, agility, communication, support, wellness, mission and value alignment, work environment, responsibility and performance.
“We are fortunate to steward one of the most incredible brands in sports, in an industry which encourages innovation and harnesses our natural love of competition,” said Philadelphia 76ers CEO Scott O’Neil. “We strive to build a work environment that is inspiring, diverse, challenging and fun. We take tremendous pride in Entrepreneur’s recognition that we have one of the most dynamic corporate cultures in business today, something we have known for quite some time.”
Recently, the Sixers were also named one of the “Best Places to Work in Philadelphia” for the second consecutive year.
The No. 1 large company culture is Tuft & Needle in Phoenix. You can see the full list here.