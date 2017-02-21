68-Year-Old Woman Visiting Husband’s Grave Dies Following Cemetery Crash

DEVELOPING: At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby| Photos: Chopper 3 Over The Scene

February 21, 2017 1:58 PM
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania woman visiting her husband’s grave died after she had an asthma attack that caused her to crash her car in the cemetery.

The Berks County coroner says 68-year-old Nancy Heist died about four hours after the crash Saturday evening at the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Pottstown.

“Her death was not caused by the crash,” Assistant Chief Deputy Coroner Jonn Hollenbach told the Reading Eagle. “She had a medical event in the car at the cemetery and her condition actually improved on the way to the hospital.”

Her 76-year-old husband, Walter, had died Feb. 10 after 42 years of marriage.

The Colebrookdale woman had the asthma attack while driving about 6 p.m. and that caused her to lose control of her car, which glanced off a tree then hit another head on.

The coroner says Heist was trapped in the car for hours, but survived the crash and was rescued. She was taken to Reading Hospital where she died of respiratory failure.

