68-Year-Old Woman Visiting Husband’s Grave Dies Following Cemetery Crash

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS/AP) — A Pennsylvania woman visiting her husband’s grave died after she had an asthma attack that caused her to crash her car in the cemetery.
The Berks County coroner says 68-year-old Nancy Heist died about four hours after the crash Saturday evening at the Highland Memorial Park Cemetery in Pottstown.
Your Facebook Feed Could Be Getting LOUD
“Her death was not caused by the crash,” Assistant Chief Deputy Coroner Jonn Hollenbach told the Reading Eagle. “She had a medical event in the car at the cemetery and her condition actually improved on the way to the hospital.”
Her 76-year-old husband, Walter, had died Feb. 10 after 42 years of marriage.
DC Panda Leaves National Zoo, Heads to China on ‘FedEx Panda Express’
The Colebrookdale woman had the asthma attack while driving about 6 p.m. and that caused her to lose control of her car, which glanced off a tree then hit another head on.
The coroner says Heist was trapped in the car for hours, but survived the crash and was rescued. She was taken to Reading Hospital where she died of respiratory failure.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)