Weather: Warm Stretch To Get Even Warmer As Week Goes On

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Our warm stretch of February weather continues, and it’s only getting warmer through the rest of the week!

Tuesday was the coolest day in a while, and it was still above average by a full 6 degrees. Wednesday, we bid farewell to the chilly east wind that’s been in place and a southwest flow resumes that will allow temperatures to surge back into the 60’s and even the 70’s through weeks’ end.

LATEST WEATHER

The warmest day will be Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and a gusty breeze from the southwest. We’ll hit a high around 71, which should break the existing record of 69 set back in 1977. But the next four days in general will average 20-25 degrees above average for late February.

As far as rain, it’s a pretty quiet stretch with just a stray shower possible early Wednesday, another chance at a shower Thursday evening and perhaps a spotty sprinkle Friday.

Saturday will be our best chance to see rain this week, as a strong cold front moves through in the afternoon with gusty winds and even a few thunderstorms. This will be a pattern changer of sorts, knocking the temperatures back down at least closer to average by Sunday.