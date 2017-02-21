Unresponsive 1-Year-Old Saved By Philly Police Officers

by Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 1-year-old boy is alive today, thanks to the quick actions of three Philadelphia police officers in North Philadelphia.

When 39th District Officer Jeremy Elliott saw 1-year-old Jayson Smith in his father’s arms, he knew he had to act.

“I could immediately see that the child was in bad shape. His body had gone completely limp,” Elliot explained.

Elliott started rescue breathing, while Officer Dan Williams monitored the boy’s pulse until paramedics arrived.

Officer Gerald Wolford also responded to the call at 30th and Wishart.

“It’s great. I’m ecstatic that he’s alive. If we were ten minutes later, five minutes, he might not be breathing anymore,” he said.

A day later, Elliott and Williams visited the boy in the hospital.

“I stopped and got him a teddy bear, and my sergeant, Sgt. Vincent Dayton, went out and got him a little toy police car,” said Elliot.

Williams deflected any credit.

“I don’t want to call myself a hero, but I just — that’s our job. To help out any way we can,” he said.