DEVELOPING: At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby| Photos: Chopper 3 Over The Scene

The Dom Giordano Show: Jeff Brown, Brown’s Super Stores, John McNesby of FOP Lodge 5 & Det Ansinn Council President in Doylestown | February 21

February 21, 2017 11:56 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-A Pennsylvania State Jr. Senator under fire for comments about inner-city students.

9:35-Jeff Brown, CEO of Brown’s Super Stores, joined discussing the drop in soda sales due to the Philly soda tax.

10:00-FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby, joined discussing his issues with President Trump on labor unions.

10:20-St. Joseph University Professor having no sympathy to Trump voters.

10:35-Milo disinvited from CPAC over the controversial videos.

11:00-Det Ansinn, Council President of Doylestown Borough, joined discussing his post about people with “Support police” signs and the KKK.

11:20-President Trump addressing the issue of anti-Semitism in the United States.

11:50-President Trump not a fan of Camp David.

