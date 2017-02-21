The Dom Giordano Show: Jeff Brown, Brown’s Super Stores, John McNesby of FOP Lodge 5 & Det Ansinn Council President in Doylestown | February 21

9:00-A Pennsylvania State Jr. Senator under fire for comments about inner-city students.
9:35-Jeff Brown, CEO of Brown’s Super Stores, joined discussing the drop in soda sales due to the Philly soda tax.
10:00-FOP Lodge #5 President, John McNesby, joined discussing his issues with President Trump on labor unions.
10:20-St. Joseph University Professor having no sympathy to Trump voters.
10:35-Milo disinvited from CPAC over the controversial videos.
11:00-Det Ansinn, Council President of Doylestown Borough, joined discussing his post about people with “Support police” signs and the KKK.
11:20-President Trump addressing the issue of anti-Semitism in the United States.