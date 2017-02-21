Temple Women’s Hoops Ranked No. 23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple University women’s basketball team has cracked the top 25.
The Owls, following their 77-71 win on Sunday over No. 22 USF, was ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll. Temple improved to 21-5, 11-2 with their second win over a ranked opponent this season.
Related: UConn Women’s Basketball Wins 100th Straight Game
Temple now finds themselves in second place in the American conference, behind only UConn. The Owls have won five straight games since their 97-69 loss to the Huskies on February 1st.
The Owls have just three regular season games left, followed by the conference tournament.
ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme projects Temple as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament, a goal for the Owls. The bracket will be announced on March 13th.