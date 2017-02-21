Temple Women’s Hoops Ranked No. 23

DEVELOPING: At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby| Photos: Chopper 3 Over The Scene

February 21, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Temple

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Temple University women’s basketball team has cracked the top 25.

The Owls, following their 77-71 win on Sunday over No. 22 USF, was ranked No. 23 in the latest AP poll. Temple improved to 21-5, 11-2 with their second win over a ranked opponent this season.

Temple now finds themselves in second place in the American conference, behind only UConn. The Owls have won five straight games since their 97-69 loss to the Huskies on February 1st.

The Owls have just three regular season games left, followed by the conference tournament.

ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme projects Temple as a No. 8 seed in the NCAA tournament, a goal for the Owls. The bracket will be announced on March 13th.

