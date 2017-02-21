NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Temple University Denies Halt In Stadium Study

February 21, 2017 5:09 PM By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under: Paul Kurtz, Philadelphia

by Paul Kurtz

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is denying a published report that a feasibility study for a proposed campus football stadium has come to a halt.

The architecture firm tasked with the feasibility study has confirmed to KYW that the project has been “put on hold,” which means it is no longer collecting data. No further explanation given.

Temple contends in a statement that there is no change in status. The university continues what it calls “careful efforts” to consider the future of a university stadium.

The proposed $100 million project has been fiercely opposed by some community leaders, and a group of neighbors and students who call themselves the Stadium Stompers.

They believe that a stadium would create a traffic nightmare on game days and displace longtime residents.

