SEPTA’s Fox Chase Line Temporarily Suspended Due To Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA announced a service disruption during the evening commute on Tuesday.
Signal repair work caused service to be temporarily suspended on the Fox Chase Line. The line was reopened but SEPTA says that delays are still being experienced.
SEPTA officials say the problem caused delays of up to 30 minutes and impacted other rail lines including Airport, Lansdale/Doylestown, Media/Elwyn, Paoli/Thorndale, Warminster and West Trenton.
SEPTA is providing updates on the time frame of the delays for the impacted lines.