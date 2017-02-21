Separate Incidents At Bucks County Park Prompt Reminder From Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A reminder to parents after a two separate incidents at the same Bucks County park. Police have made arrests after two boys were molested by men who, investigators say, they’d met online.

Twenty-one-year-old Nicholas Fischer of Warrington was arrested on February 17 for a late January sexual assault of a 13-year-old at Pat Livezey Park in Solebury Township.

This week, 29-year-old Saul Nathan Barson, of Lambertville, was also arrested for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at the same park.

Investigators say both men made initial contact with the boys online.

Solebury Township police chief Dominick Bellizzie says parents need to know what their kids are up to when they’re online:

“Predators are out there, they will prey on a child, talk him or her into a variety of things, so it’s very dangerous.”

Chief Bellizzie recommends parents visit the website, onlinesafety.com

Both men are facing Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse statuatory sexual assault and related charges.

They are both free on bail, with preliminary hearings scheduled for April 3rd.