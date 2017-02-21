Scorpion 3: The First Fully-Manned Hovering Bike Is Here

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A Russian high-tech start-up is making dreams come true for Star Wars fans!
Hoversurf is showing off a concept “Hover-bike” a lot like the Star Wars speeder bikes!
The company demonstrated the hover-bike over the weekend.
It’s called the “Scorpion 3,” and it’s being called the first fully-manned “hovering bike” in the world.
It’s electric-powered, with a motorcycle seat and drone technology.
Some say it will revolutionize transportation, but others can’t wait to use it for extreme sports!
