Report: Odds Children Convicted Of Crime Later In Life Rise Significantly With More TV They Watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Recent research finds that the more television children watch, the odds of them being convicted of a crime later in life rise significantly.
According to Inc.com, the odds of being convicted of a crime go up 27 percent for each additional hour a child watches television.
Researchers also found that the odds a child develops depression goes up by 8 percent for each hour added to watching TV, and the odds of developing type 2 diabetes goes up by 20 percent for every two hours of television watched.
“Watching more TV may trigger various neurobiological changes that ultimately exacerbate any underlying inclinations toward aggressive behavior,” criminologist and neuroscientific researcher Joseph Schwartz told Inc.com.
Children between the ages of 8 and 18 watch three hours of TV per day on average.