Preventing Tooth Decay In Children

February 21, 2017 9:52 PM By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Lynne Adkins

by Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too many children are dealing with pain that could easily be prevented.

Tooth decay has been called the most chronic disease of childhood and Dr. Frederic Barnett, Chairman of the Department of Dental Medicine at Einstein Healthcare Network, says it can be blamed for millions of lost school days every year.

“In California, where we have data, there’s an estimated 875,000 school days that are missed every year due to dental problems,” said Dr. Barnett.

He says tooth decay is five times more common than childhood asthma. It leads to infection and pain and it’s preventable.

Children should see a dentist as soon as the first tooth emerges and continue to see a doctor regularly while practicing good oral hygiene.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia