Preventing Tooth Decay In Children

by Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Too many children are dealing with pain that could easily be prevented.
Tooth decay has been called the most chronic disease of childhood and Dr. Frederic Barnett, Chairman of the Department of Dental Medicine at Einstein Healthcare Network, says it can be blamed for millions of lost school days every year.
“In California, where we have data, there’s an estimated 875,000 school days that are missed every year due to dental problems,” said Dr. Barnett.
He says tooth decay is five times more common than childhood asthma. It leads to infection and pain and it’s preventable.
Children should see a dentist as soon as the first tooth emerges and continue to see a doctor regularly while practicing good oral hygiene.