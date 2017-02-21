Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In South Philadelphia

February 21, 2017 6:27 PM
Filed Under: Lil News Shack, Powerball

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in South Philadelphia last week.

The ticket matched all five white balls drawn – three, seven, nine, 31 and 33, but not the Powerball.

DC Panda Leaves National Zoo, Heads to China on ‘FedEx Panda Express’

The store, Lil News Shack on Packer Avenue, didn’t know they sold the winning ticket until Tuesday.

“One of my customers came up to me and said that we sold a million-dollar ticket. I had no idea,” said Alexa Scarpinato.

No one has hit the jackpot yet. Wednesday’s drawing is worth $403 million.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia