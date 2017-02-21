Powerball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in South Philadelphia last week.
The ticket matched all five white balls drawn – three, seven, nine, 31 and 33, but not the Powerball.
The store, Lil News Shack on Packer Avenue, didn’t know they sold the winning ticket until Tuesday.
“One of my customers came up to me and said that we sold a million-dollar ticket. I had no idea,” said Alexa Scarpinato.
No one has hit the jackpot yet. Wednesday’s drawing is worth $403 million.