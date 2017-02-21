Police Investigating Possible Abduction Attempt In Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER Twp., N.J. (CBS) — Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a potential abduction attempt that took place on Monday night.
Authorities say a call came in around 9:11 p.m., reporting that a woman was assaulted by a man who reportedly attempted to pull the woman into a vehicle on Mayapple Road.
Officials say they were unable to locate the vehicle which was described as a newer model white SUV with black trim and a dash mounted navigation system.
Police Discover Puppy Suffering From Heroin Overdose, Owners Charged
Investigators say the women was outside of her home, smoking, when the suspect drove up to her. The suspect is described as being in his 20’s, about 5’6″ to 5’9″ with patchy facial hair. He was wearing a dark gray hoodie and dark pants.
Police say he exited the passenger side of the vehicle and approached the woman. Authorities say he asked if the woman lived in the area and asked about how to leave. Officials then say he grabbed her and tried to pull her to the vehicle.
Officials say when the woman screamed, he released her. Family members exited the home and police say the vehicle fled towards Sicklerville Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.