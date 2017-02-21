News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 21

6:18 Donald Trump has named Lt Gen HR McMaster as the new National Security Adviser.
6:22 Business owners defend decision to fire workers who participated in ‘a day without immigrants.’
6:35 What’s Trending: Sticky Bun Day, Kurt Cobain, Kid Rock vs Ted Nugent, Roots Picnic, News anchors in Philadelphia, No pineapple on pizza
6:50 Milo Yiannopoulos’ book deal and CPAC speech were both cancelled after comments emerged he made that seemed to endorse pedophilia.
7:19 Former Darin Ruf is headed to South Korea.
7:40 Chris’ latest column: Comedy ratings strong; comedy not so much.
8:24 The Hill: Leaked taped reveals Trump invited club guests to come along during cabinet interviews.
8:35 What’s Trending: Alex Trebek, David Cassidy, Biggest music hits per presidential administration, Drake, Daniel Craig