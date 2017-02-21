BREAKING: At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby| Photos: Chopper 3 Over The Scene

News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 21

February 21, 2017 8:47 AM By Chris Stigall
Filed Under: A Day Without Immigrants, Alex Trebek, Chris Stigall, Daniel Craig, Darin Ruf, David Cassidy, Donald Trump, Drake, HR McMaster, Kid Rock, Kurt Cobain, Milo Yiannopoulos, Philadelphia Phillies, pizza, Roots Picnic, South Korea, Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Ted Nugent, The Hill, What's Trending

6:18 Donald Trump has named Lt Gen HR McMaster as the new National Security Adviser.

6:22 Business owners defend decision to fire workers who participated in ‘a day without immigrants.’

6:35 What’s Trending: Sticky Bun Day, Kurt Cobain, Kid Rock vs Ted Nugent, Roots Picnic, News anchors in Philadelphia, No pineapple on pizza

6:50 Milo Yiannopoulos’ book deal and CPAC speech were both cancelled after comments emerged he made that seemed to endorse pedophilia.

7:19 Former Darin Ruf is headed to South Korea.

7:40 Chris’ latest column: Comedy ratings strong; comedy not so much.

8:24 The Hill: Leaked taped reveals Trump invited club guests to come along during cabinet interviews.

8:35 What’s Trending: Alex Trebek, David Cassidy, Biggest music hits per presidential administration, Drake, Daniel Craig

More from Chris Stigall
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia