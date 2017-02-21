New Jersey Program Lets Teens Walk In Police Officer’s Shoes

by Mark Abrams

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new class of young recruits is about to “suit up” and work side-by-side with law enforcement in Burlington County.

Burlington County Sheriff Jean Stanfield is behind the Police and Teens Together Program.

She says the goal is to give participants between the ages of 12 and 17 a chance to interact with police officers and, essentially, walk in their shoes.

“They get to put on uniforms and do car stops and pedestrian stops and feel what it’s like to be a police officer,” said Stanfield. “We also use a firearms automated training system, which is like a huge video game, and they get to make quick second judgment calls whether to shoot or not shoot, and so they feel the stress of the situation.”

The program takes place over two night-time sessions a week apart.

“When they come into that classroom initially, they’re sitting there with their arms crossed. You can see that they’re very skeptical. And, by the end, they’re hugging the officers good-bye, taking pictures with them. It’s just amazing to see that transformation and that relationship develop in that short a period of time,” said Standfield.

Stanfield says many go on to an Explorer post, where they can pursue other opportunities and look into a potential career in law enforcement.