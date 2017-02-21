Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart Amid Child Sex Storm

DEVELOPING: At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby| Photos: Chopper 3 Over The Scene

February 21, 2017 3:06 PM
Filed Under: Milo Yiannopoulos

By Tom Kludt

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned as an editor at Breitbart News amid a firestorm over unearthed comments in which he seemed to endorse sex between “younger boys and older men.”

The news was first reported by the New York Times on Tuesday afternoon, minutes before Yiannopoulos was scheduled to give a press conference in Manhattan.

“It would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effectively immediately. This decision is mine alone,” Yiannopoulos said in a statement.

