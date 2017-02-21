Man Arrested, Charged With Attempted Murder After VFW Shooting In South Jersey

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Willingboro Township investigated after two VFW security guards were shot on February 16.
It happened around 11:30 p.m. near the unit block of Creekview Road at the Willingboro VFW. On Tuesday night, officials announced an arrest in connection to the shooting.
Brandon Washington was arrested on Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempted murder.
Police Say Knife Wielding Man Charged After Cape May County Dollar Store Brawl
Police say two men, who work as security at the VFW, were in the process of removing Washington from the venue when the shooting occurred.
One of the men was shot in the head, the other was shot in the arm, said investigators. Both victims were transported to an area hospital and suffered non-life threatening injuries.