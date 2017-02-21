Made-Up Trade: 76ers, Lakers, Pistons Andre Drummond Blockbuster

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the NBA trade deadline just two days away, a lot is happening across the league.
In lieu of the recent news that Magic Johnson has taken over as president of basketball operations for the Lakers and the Pistons reportedly seeking trade offers for center Andre Drummond, CBSPhilly.com’s one man trade machine Ethan Giles has come up with an emergency made-up trade involving the Sixers.
Sixers get:
- Lakers to unprotect their 2017 first-round pick
- Jose Calderon ($7.7M, UFA after the season)
Lakers get:
- Andre Drummond
Pistons get:
- Nick Young (from Lakers)
- D’Angelo Russell (from Lakers)
- Tarik Black (from Lakers)
- Jahlil Okafor (from Sixers)
- 2020 first-round pick top 20 protected from OKC (from Sixers)
- *Second-round pick (from Sixers)
*If needed
Drummond, 23, is the best player in this three-way deal. The fifth-year center and 2016 NBA all-star is averaging 14.6 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, and 1.7 steals per game this season.
For him, the Pistons get back two second-year promising talents in Okafor and Russell, a veteran scorer in Nick Young, and a future protected first-rounder.
The Sixers do the deal because the Lakers are currently the third worst NBA team and if the Lakers have a top three pick in the 2017 draft, they keep their pick for another season. However, the Lakers will unprotect their pick, giving the Sixers a guaranteed second lottery pick in a loaded draft class increasing their chances at getting one of Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, or Malik Monk.
The Sixers give up a misfit center in Okafor and absorb the expiring contract of Jose Calderon. They’ll add their 2020 first-rounder (top 20 protected), which is from the Thunder. They could add a second-round pick to sweeten the deal for the Pistons, if needed.
The Lakers get the best player in the draft, Drummond, as Magic makes a splash. LA also gets to remove Calderon and his $7.7M expiring contract.
They give up Russell, Young, the 2017 top-three pick protection (which becomes less likely to convey anyway thanks to the addition of Drummond), and throw-in Tarik Black.