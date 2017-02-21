Homeland Security Releases New Guidelines To Implement Trump’s Border Security, Immigration Enforcement

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Department of Homeland Security released new guidelines Tuesday on how it will implement President Donald Trump’s executive orders on border security and immigration enforcement.

It’s separate from Trump’s order that halted people traveling to the United States from seven predominantly-Muslim countries – a move blocked by federal courts.

The guidelines call for the immediate return of Mexican immigrants captured at the border; hiring 10,000 more ICE agents and 5,000 more for Border Patrol; and prosecution of parents who pay smugglers to bring their children into the country illegally.

Milo Yiannopoulos Resigns From Breitbart Amid Child Sex Storm

“This executive order says you have no due process if you’re undocumented, and if you are not even convicted, you could be deported,” said Julieta Garibay, co-founder of United We Dream.

Trump is also keeping former President Barack Obama’s “DACA” program, which provides work permits to more than 750,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children, known as “Dreamers.”

Trump has yet to release a revised immigration and travel ban, but the new order is expected to exempt green card holders, and won’t stop travelers already in transit to the U.S.

“We have to have people that are going to come in that are going to love the country, not people that are going to harm the country. And I think a lot of people agree with me on that,” said Trump.

4 US Tourists And Pilot Killed In Australian Plane Crash

In a recent CBS News poll, 51 percent of Americans disagree with a travel ban, while 45 percent approve of it.

The Homeland Security guidelines call for money to be shifted toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.