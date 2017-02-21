Dom Giordano: St Joe’s Must Address Professor’s Comments About Trump Voters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, Dom Giordano called on Saint Joseph’s University to take action against a professor who said students need not open their heart’s to people that voted for Donald Trump.

At an event in November entitled ‘Making Sense of the Presidential Election,’ Associate Professor David Parry made the controversial statement, saying Trump voters do not deserve their compassion.

“I am not sympathetic to the white voters who make over $50,000 a year and said we are going to vote for Trump. Those people, I am not sympathetic to and I do not believe that you have to open your heart to them. If you are person of color, if you are a woman, you do not have to open your heart to them. They told you you are not a person and it is okay to deal with that how you want.”

Giordano believes Parry’s comments were out of line and antithetical to the teachings of the school.

“Here’s a guy at an institution that preaches the open heart that he’s talking about there, being open to these things, right in their guidelines, right in their mission statement. Saint Joes! The Hawk! This guy is preaching in class these Trump voters, he makes a designation, if you’re at $49,000, maybe you have to open your heart to those guys, but if you find a Trump voter who makes over $50,000 a year, you’re a woman or a minority, you don’t have to be open toward them at all.”

On Friday, the university released a statement addressing the statements.

‘Saint Joseph’s University, as an institution of higher education, is fundamentally committed to free speech and the exchange of ideas. As part of that commitment, prior to the presidential election, the University scheduled an open forum to be held on November 10. Students, faculty, staff, guests and all points of view were welcomed at the event.

At the forum, select comments made by Dr. David Parry, Associate Professor of Communications Studies, were audio recorded and recently posted on social media. No one, including Dr. Parry, spoke on behalf of the University at the forum, which was not part of any class. Dr. Parry’s comments were subsequently picked up by additional media outlets.

Fostering a safe learning environment is one of the University’s primary obligations. Freedom of expression is integral to this effort. The University does expect respectful dialogue at all times and opposes any form of intolerance. This always has been and will remain a central principle at Saint Joseph’s University.’

