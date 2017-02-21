Fun Facts About The 89th Academy Awards

The Oscars are just around the corner and who will claim statues this year remains to be seen.

Even before the votes are tallied, there are a few things we do know for sure about the 89th Academy Awards.

So while you catch up on the nominated films you’ve missed, here are some Academy Awards stats and fun facts:

· This is the first year in which black actors were nominated in every category.

· The previous two years no black actors were nominated.

· Viola Davis holds the record for the most nominations for a black actress. This is her third nomination.

· This is the first time Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars.

· This is the third year Piper Hiedsieck will be the official champagne of the Oscars.

· None of the acting nominees this year were nominated last year.

· The Oscars ceremony costs a total of $42.8 million.

· The 16,500-square-foot Oscars red carpet cost $30,000.

· The the 24-karat gold-plated Oscar statuette is valued at $696.

· Sound mixer Kevin O’Connell has been nominated 21 times but has never won.

· The cost of a 30-second commercial during the Oscars cost $2.1 million.

· A Page 1 ad in the Hollywood Reporter during award season cost around $72,000.

· The Oscars will be televised in 225 countries and territories.

· The average look of an A-list actress attending the Oscars is estimated to cost around $10 million.

· Meanwhile, the average attendee’s look is estimated to cost around $1.5 million.

· The Greater Los Angeles area gets a $130 million economic boost from the Oscars.

The information in this list is based on information gathered by WalletHub.