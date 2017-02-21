First Ever Transgender Doll Inspired By Teen Jazz Jennings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sixteen-year-old Jazz Jennings gained a huge following after becoming one of the youngest people to be documented as transgender, and now she is becoming the first to have a transgender doll on the market.

Jennings posted a photo on Instagram of the doll wearing a white ruffled dress.

“I hope that it can place transgender people in a positive light by showing that we are just like all other people,” wrote Jennings.

The doll will also come with a pink shirt and jean shorts, the same outfit Jennings wore on the cover of her memoir, Being Jazz: My Life as a (Transgender) Teen.

Jennings’ parents say she started gravitating to “girl things” at an early age and insisted she had the wrong genitalia. At home, she wore dresses, but in public she wore pants to maintain a “gender neutral appearance.”

According to a report, that all changed at her fifth birthday party when she wore a one-piece bathing suit and told her friends she was a girl.

The interview catapulted Jennings into the spotlight. She is now a transgender advocate and spokesperson who uses social media to connect with fans and followers.

“Jazz stands for everything I respect from a human nature point of view,” said Tonner Doll Company founder Robert Tonner, who designed and sculpted the doll. “She’s incredibly brave, intelligent, warm-hearted and creative.”

The Tonner Doll Company specializes in adult collectibles and high fashion dolls. However, they will be marketing the Jazz doll to children, instead of as an adult collectible.

The dolls will be available for purchase in July.