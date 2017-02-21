Driver Trapped, Car Overturns After Colliding With Utility Pole In Palmyra

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County officials say a vehicle was traveling on the 100 block of W. Henry Street in Palmyra when it overturned on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place around 4:48 p.m., on the 100 block of W. Henry Street.
Officials say the vehicle overturned into a front yard after it struck a pole. The driver was trapped inside the car, according to authorities.
After about 12 minutes, rescue personnel were able to free the man from the car. He was transported to the hospital.
There was no immediate word on his condition.