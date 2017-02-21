Driver Trapped, Car Overturns After Colliding With Utility Pole In Palmyra

February 21, 2017 5:34 PM

PALMYRA, N.J. (CBS) — Burlington County officials say a vehicle was traveling on the 100 block of W. Henry Street in Palmyra when it overturned on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place around 4:48 p.m., on the 100 block of W. Henry Street.

SEPTA Dealing With String Of Train-Related Issues Over Past Several Months

Officials say the vehicle overturned into a front yard after it struck a pole. The driver was trapped inside the car, according to authorities.

After about 12 minutes, rescue personnel were able to free the man from the car. He was transported to the hospital.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie
Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia