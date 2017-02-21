Dad ‘Mortified’ Over 8-Year-Old Son’s Online Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A father in the UK says he is mortified after being propositioned while playing an online game on his son’s iPad.

Ian Morrison says he was called “sexy” and “cute” within 15 minutes of playing Roblox, an online game aimed at children which allows strangers to contact and communicate with young kids.

Roblox, which markets itself as a gaming site for kids and teens, invites children into a virtual world to “create adventures, play games, role play and learn with their friends.”

The game has more than 30 million unique monthly users – predominantly kids, according to the Kid Spot.

Morrison claims the game is being used by adults to groom vulnerable children, reports the Kid Spot.

Morrison said he decided to use the game after reading an article about it online. He asked his two boys, aged 8 and 11, if they used the game and they said they did, so he decided to check it out, reported The Sun.

He tells The Sun everything looked normal at first until he entered the virtual pool area and was approached by another user.

“They said ‘hi’ so I said ‘hi’ and they asked if I was a boy or girl and my age so I said I was an 8-year-old boy.” Morrison said. “They asked me to follow them to their house, then into the bedroom and asked me to lay down on top of them and then they started with the sexual movements.”

He was so disturbed he deleted the application from his boys’ iPad and encouraged others to do the same.

“It’s full of [explicit] pedophiles if you ask me it’s completely messed up it’s turned my guts, anyways it’s deleted off their computers forever and I’d highly recommend you check your kids to see if they have it and get rid of it,” he warned on Facebook.

His post has been shared over 800 times, with other parents sharing similar stories.

A Roblox spokesman said the safety of its community was a top priority and they’re constantly assessing and improving safety measures. The site has several safeguards including chat filtering where a system finds and flags inappropriate language, reports Kid Spot.

“We continually fine tune this software to detect and block new and creative ways to message inappropriately,” he said.

The game also allows an account to block other users that may be harassing, bullying or spamming, regardless of age.

information on this, click here.

Morrison tells The Sun he just wants the chat facility on the site removed as it allows strangers to message kids directly.