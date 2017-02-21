Police Say Knife Wielding Man Charged After Cape May County Dollar Store Brawl

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police in Cape May County, New Jersey announced the arrest of a man who they say was involved in a violent brawl that took place on Tuesday at a Dollar Store.
Officials say the incident took place in the Burliegh section of Middle Township.
The Middle Township Police Department arrived at the Dollar General on Indian Trail Road around 12:30 p.m., on Tuesday. Authorities found a 38-year-old man and a 35-year-old man who had been involved in a fight at the store.
Police say that the 35-year-old, later identified as Edward Lunn, attacked the other man. They added that the fight continued to the exterior of the store where Lunn cut the other man with a knife.
Lunn has been charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon and related charges.
Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and was released.