1 Killed, 1 Injured In Wilmington Shooting

February 21, 2017 4:00 PM
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting in Wilmington Tuesday morning, police say.

It happened in the 2200 block of North Market street, just before 11 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a second man was found with a gunshot wound in the arm and chest. He was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Detective Devon Joned at 302-576-3631 or the Delaware Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-800-TIP-3333.

