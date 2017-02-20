Research: I-76 Ranks Among Most Congested Roadways In America

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We all know there are certain parts of the Philadelphia region that can get frustrating for drivers. We’re no stranger to congestion on our roadways, but where does Philadelphia’s traffic rank among other cities across the globe?

INRIX, a company that specializes in transportation analytics, compiled rankings of the most congested cities in the world.

Los Angeles came in as the most congested city in the world with drivers spending an average of 104 hours in traffic jams in 2016. U.S. cities made up the majority of the top ten most congested cities, but Philadelphia was not among them.

However, one of our roadways did make the list of top ten most congested U.S. roads for 2016. The stretch was I-76 southbound from West Conshohocken to Spring Garden Street. That area came in as the ninth most congested U.S. roadway.

Overall, Philadelphia was ranked as the 93rd most congested major city in the world and was ranked 17th in the U.S. 8 percent of drive time for commuters was spent in congestion according to the research.