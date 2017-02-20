Police: Teens Hospitalized After Olney Triple Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating after three young men were shot on Monday night in Olney.
According to authorities, the shooting took place on the 55oo block of N. American Street shortly after 7:30 p.m.
Officials say a 19-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old were shot.
The 19-year-old was shot once in the right arm. The 16-year-old was shot once in the buttock and the 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the arm/shoulder area.
All three were taken to Einstein Medical Center for treatment and were listed in stable condition.
Authorities say the victims are being uncooperative. Police so no arrest was made and no weapon was recovered.